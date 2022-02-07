Trifecta Capital raises 1.5K cr for maiden equity fund; to raise 375 cr more

“We have built a highly diversified portfolio and the common trend across all of these is that most of these companies are category leaders. All of them have a strong underlying long term growth prospect. They've demonstrated solid unit economics; in many cases are profitable in certain lines of business and they are incredibly well capitalized; just the cash on the balance sheets of these companies now is about ₹17,000 crore, which means that they can get through a good two years without having to raise any more capital," said Rahul Khanna, managing partner of Trifecta Capital.