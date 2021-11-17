Trifecta Capital raises $100 mn in first close of third venture debt fund

Trifecta Capital had launched its third venture debt fund with a target corpus of ₹1,000 crore and a greenshoe option to raise another ₹500 crore, VCCircle had reported in September. The home-grown venture debt fund had back then said that it was expecting to mark the first close by the end of 2021. Trifecta said that it witnessed strong domestic and global interest which helped the company mark the first close within two months of launching the fund.