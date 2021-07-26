Trifecta Capital raises $130 mn for close of VC fund

“I think people have started to appreciate that this is a structural gap in the market. The last leg of the journey, typically one to three years to the finish line, is a very different stage of investing, which requires different capabilities, not just raising capital, but thinking very thoughtfully about entry points and exit planning, all the extra work that we have to do to get these companies to the finish line. I think that investors also appreciated that we’ve had a relationship with many of these companies. So, the access was a unique advantage, it gave us knowledge of these companies, it gave us the ability to cherry-pick some of the best companies to now do something that investors really liked," said Rahul Khanna, managing partner, Trifecta Capital.