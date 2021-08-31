Venture debt pioneer Trifecta Capital has launched its third fund with a target corpus of ₹1,500 crore, which includes a green shoe option of ₹500 crore. It will be the largest fund managed by the firm, which aims to serve the rapidly growing financing opportunities in Indian startups.

Earlier this year, Trifecta Capital had announced the final close of Venture Debt Fund-II, and the first close of its late-stage equity offering, Trifecta Leaders Fund-I.

Trifecta Venture Debt Fund-I, which was raised in 2015, has returned 100% of the corpus to investors and is now harvesting the capital gains from the equity options that it holds across portfolio firms.

Trifecta Capital has made 140 investments in the past six years. Its venture debt funds have invested around ₹2,200 crore across over 85 startups.

The venture debt fund has 11 unicorns and over 15 soonicorns such as Big Basket, Pharmeasy, Cars24, Vedantu, Infra.Market, ShareChat, Dailyhunt, Urban Company, CarDekho, Blackbuck, Ninjacart, NoBroker, Kreditbee, Dehaat, Turtlemint, Servify, Livspace and BharatPe.

Its portfolio has a cumulative value of $33 billion.

The firm seeks to deploy its third fund in emerging sectors with high growth prospects such as software as a service (SaaS), direct-to-consumer, B2B commerce, e-commerce and fintech. Trifecta aims to complete the first close of the third fund in 2021.

“As the pioneering provider of credit to the new economy, we take immense pride in the asset class that we have helped build and institutionalize over the last six years," said Rahul Khanna, managing partner, Trifecta Capital.

“With this third venture debt fund, we will strengthen our existing investor relationships and selectively add new investors who can add value to our portfolio companies. We aim to further enhance our track record of delivering consistent returns every quarter as well as best-in-class venture debt fund returns to our investors, as we help them participate in some of the most exciting new businesses in India," added Khanna.

