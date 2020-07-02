Triggered by layoffs, jobseekers throng online portals

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Job portals and recruitment firms saw a sharp rise in registrations on the micro-sites dedicated to covid-19 impact, as companies continued to lay off employees.

A large number of people have applied on Naukri.com, which launched its Step-Up programme to advance the careers of jobseekers during the covid-19 pandemic.

The initiative is also beneficial for recruiters as it offers free job postings and personalized hiring drives for key sectors, such as medical, healthcare, pharmaceutical and telecom, which are at the forefront of the fight against covid-19.

“We see huge traction from jobseekers on the Step-Up initiative. Close to 400,000 unique jobseekers accessed the microsite every week to enhance their careers in these uncertain times," said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com.

The initiative also offers free upskilling courses that are in demand, besides providing hiring insights into roles and industries, live webinars with industry experts and free curriculum vitae scoring tools. Online job portal MonsterIndia.com has introduced a dedicated section called “Jobs affected by covid-19", which offers career advice, support for finding the right job, and work-from-home roles. The portal displays approximately 44,000 job postings as on 1 July for covid-19 layoffs .

The sections dedicated to covid-19 jobs are not necessarily focused on high-impact sectors, but is likely to be a hit among employees from food tech startups, and travel and tourism firms, which have witnessed massive lay-offs. Travel firm MakeMyTrip laid off 350 employees, while Swiggy and Uber sacked 1,100 and 600 employees, respectively.

Healthcare, e-commerce and online delivery companies may hire despite a gloomy outlook. Companies in consumer tech, business software, financial services, consumer goods, and edtech were also scouting for the right talent.

Monster has curated a list of companies looking for people. The list includes professional services firms, such as Accenture, and edtech startups, such as Byju’s, to banks and financial institutions, such as HSBC Technology India, ICICI Bank, Larsen and Toubro Infotech, besides food startup Zomato.

Professional networking platform LinkedIn, too, has been collating and posting open roles at Indian and multinational companies based on posts from companies and CEOs on its platform. It is also helping professionals who may have been laid off. with mentorship, networking support, counselling and opportunities in times of covid-19.

Job postings and viewing both declined sharply at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, according to LinkedIn. Job posting and hiring rates have not recovered, but the LinkedIn data shows job seeking is surging back to pre-pandemic levels, as by mid-May, job views were only 4% lower than in January. With millions out of work and fewer openings to go around, the number of views on the average LinkedIn job post has almost doubled since late March.

