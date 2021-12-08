MUMBAI : Law firm Trilegal on Wednesday said that it has added four new partners - Sai Krishna Bharathan with M&A/PE specialists Vivek Bajaj and Shivani Kabra, along with asset management and funds specialist Pallabi Ghosal are expected to join Trilegal in the next few months, taking the partnership strength of Trilegal to 71, the firm said in a statement.

Sridhar Gorthi, Partner and member of the management committee at Trilegal, said, "They bring the right expertise and cultural synergy that we value as a firm. We are confident they will help us consolidate and grow our position as a leading corporate practice, particularly in the real estate, projects and asset management areas."

Sai Krishna Bharathan has over 26 years of experience and has been involved in a significant number of M&A and private equity transactions in the real estate and allied sectors. His areas of work include commercial offices and IT Parks, warehousing and logistics, retail malls, residential developments, hospitality, and select infrastructure projects in the airports and renewables space.

Vivek Bajaj has over two decades of experience and advises a diverse portfolio of private equity clients in investing in different classes of real estate assets and real estate conveyancing.

Pallabi Ghosal is engaged in the practice areas of Investment Funds and Asset Management space. She regularly advises on fund formation, platform joint ventures and financial regulatory matters.

Shivani Kabra's practice portfolio includes advising a range of PE and corporate clients on M&A and other corporate matters. Her sector expertise is focused on real estate M&A, although she has also worked on deals in the financial services, retail, and infrastructure sectors.

