Trinidad and Tobago in talks with ONGC Videsh, Oil India to refine Venezuelan crude

New Delhi: Trinidad and Tobago is in talks with state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL) and Oil India Ltd on a proposal to process Venezuelan crude at its Guaracara refinery, which is being reopened after remaining shut for more than seven years, the nation’s high commissioner to India, Chandradath Singh, said in an interview.
The Caribbean government has proposed that the two Indian oil companies process crude from neighbouring Venezuela at the Guaracara refinery in Pointe-à-Pierre, which forms part of the former Petrotrin complex and is currently under renovation, Singh said. Guaracara Refining Company, a subsidiary of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings, manages the refinery.