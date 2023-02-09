New Delhi: Trip Money, the fintech arm of MakeMyTrip, has joined hands with Cover Genius, an insurtech firm, to introduce embedded travel protection on MakeMyTrip for its global customers through XCover, Cover Genius’s insurance distribution platform.

The integration will o ‘Cancel For Any Reasons’ (CFAR) travel protection, providing customers of MakeMyTrip added convenience, security and comfort.

Sumit Agarwal, senior vice president, TripMoney, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Cover Genius, a valuable partner - who brings in vast amounts of rich experience and industry know-how, to introduce a one-of-a-kind travel protection product that is bundled to offer greater flexibility, comfort, and most importantly, an assurance of coverage in case of any uncertainties to travellers. We are confident that much like our other products, CFAR will also see a positive response for the various user benefits."

Barney Pierce, SVP, Strategic Partnerships, APAC for Cover Genius, said, “The CFAR feature enables travelers to book their tickets whenever they wish and makes it easier for them to cancel their reservation for an immediate refund, with no questions asked."

Trip Money has also partnered with multiple fintech companies, NBFCs, and banks. Trip Money’s products and solutions are currently available to bookers of MakeMyTrip and Goibibo. Trip Money offers travel-related financial services digitally. The range of solutions includes travel loans/cardless credit/ book now pay later (BNPL), travel insuretech APIs and forex solutions for international travellers and students studying abroad.