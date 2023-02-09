Trip Money partners Cover Genius to offer ‘Cancel for any Reason’ travel protection plan
- Trip Money offers travel-related financial services digitally. The range of solutions includes travel loans/cardless credit/ book now pay later (BNPL), travel insuretech APIs and forex solutions for international travellers and students studying abroad.
New Delhi: Trip Money, the fintech arm of MakeMyTrip, has joined hands with Cover Genius, an insurtech firm, to introduce embedded travel protection on MakeMyTrip for its global customers through XCover, Cover Genius’s insurance distribution platform.
