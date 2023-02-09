Sumit Agarwal, senior vice president, TripMoney, said, “We are pleased to collaborate with Cover Genius, a valuable partner - who brings in vast amounts of rich experience and industry know-how, to introduce a one-of-a-kind travel protection product that is bundled to offer greater flexibility, comfort, and most importantly, an assurance of coverage in case of any uncertainties to travellers. We are confident that much like our other products, CFAR will also see a positive response for the various user benefits."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}