Tripadvisor cracks down on costs despite slow travel rebound
Travel website operator’s CFO aims to hold the line on head count and real estate costs
Tripadvisor Inc.’s online travel-booking business is recovering, but the company doesn’t want to add back some costs it cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen said he is looking to hold the line on costs such as ones related to head count and real estate at the Needham, Mass.-based travel company, which has said it can do more with less by using better technology and by focusing its spending on select initiatives.
