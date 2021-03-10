Tripadvisor cracks down on costs despite slow travel rebound

Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen said he is looking to hold the line on costs such as ones related to head count and real estate at the Needham, Mass.-based travel company, which has said it can do more with less by using better technology and by focusing its spending on select initiatives.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in