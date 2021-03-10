Subscribe
Tripadvisor cracks down on costs despite slow travel rebound

Tripadvisor cracks down on costs despite slow travel rebound

Domestic holidays are still holding steady while foreign holidays have seen a marginal drop, according to a survey released on Tuesday by online travel review firm TripAdvisor Llc. Photo: AFP
3 min read . 04:44 PM IST The Wall Street Journal

Travel website operator’s CFO aims to hold the line on head count and real estate costs

Tripadvisor Inc.’s online travel-booking business is recovering, but the company doesn’t want to add back some costs it cut during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer Ernst Teunissen said he is looking to hold the line on costs such as ones related to head count and real estate at the Needham, Mass.-based travel company, which has said it can do more with less by using better technology and by focusing its spending on select initiatives.

