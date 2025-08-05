Tripadvisor Holder Palliser Urges Strategy Review, Possible Sale

(Bloomberg) -- Palliser Capital is urging Tripadvisor Inc. to explore a potential sale, heaping pressure on the travel booking and review site that’s already facing another high-profile shareholder activist.

London-based Palliser is concerned that the legacy Tripadvisor.com business is weighing on performance and eroding shareholder value, according to a letter sent to the company’s board in July that has been reviewed by Bloomberg News.

The firm wants Tripadvisor to form a strategic committee to explore a range of issues, including how to unleash value from high-growth brands like Viator and TheFork. It’s also calling for a review of the group’s employee incentive program and capital allocation strategy.

“The company is caught between two fundamentally different strategic identities,” Palliser Chief Investment Officer James Smith wrote in the letter. “This internal conflict is holding back its most promising venture – Viator, stifling growth and innovation, weakening its competitive edge and costing it the investor attention and valuation it should command.”

Shares in Tripadvisor are up around 4% over the last 12 months, compared with a gain of 30% in the Nasdaq Composite Index. The Needham, Massachusetts-based company has a market value of about $2.1 billion. Palliser, which holds roughly 1.1% of Tripadvisor’s Class A shares, is seeking a meeting with the board to discuss its unease.

“We value constructive engagement with all of our shareholders and appreciate their feedback,” a spokesperson for Tripadvisor said. “The Tripadvisor board of directors and management team are committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

Tripadvisor’s core business remains under pressure from factors including increased competition and weaker travel demand. That has already attracted the attention of another activist firm, Starboard Value LP, which has built a 9% stake and also wants to work with management to unlock value.

For Palliser, a lot of any potential upside would come from a focus on Viator, a marketplace for connecting travelers with providers of tours, activities and experiences around the globe. The investor believes Viator could be valued at $2 billion to $2.5 billion on a standalone basis.

“It represents a high-potential business that is well placed to capitalize on the underpenetrated travel experience booking opportunity,” Smith wrote of Viator. The strength of that business, as well as the healthy performance of restaurant reservation service TheFork, mean Tripadvisor’s market capitalization should be closer to $3.7 billion, according to Smith.

“It is attempting to operate simultaneously as a value business and a growth business — and succeeding at neither,” he wrote.

In February 2024, Tripadvisor announced it was forming a special committee to evaluate any potential takeover proposals after its board authorized talks on a possible acquisition. The following month, Bloomberg News reported that Apollo Global Management Inc. had expressed interest in exploring a bid for the company.

Palliser, led by Elliott Investment Management alumnus Smith, last year appointed another former Elliott investor, Steve Kasoff, as chairman for the US market.

