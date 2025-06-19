Trip.com CEO sees tailwinds for China tourism
Summary
Chief executive Jane Sun expects Trip.com to maintain its leading market share in China, projecting that its domestic business growth will outperform the industry average.
China’s plan to boost services demand bodes well for Trip.com Group, its chief executive said, betting that travel revenue will get a lift despite continued consumer wariness.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story