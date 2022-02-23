The fintech arm of MakeMyTrip , TripMoney, on Wednesday announced that they have joined hands with SBM Bank India to launch a rupee-denominated secure credit card, TripMoney Global Card . The card launch comes at a time when the world in re-opening its borders for Indian travellers as Covid cases in the world ebbs.

The press release conformed that this value-loaded credit card is highly secure, offers various advanced money management features and most importantly, relieves overseas travellers from paying mark-up on forex conversions and more.

Unlike other credit cards which require credit history, this secured credit card requires customers to load money in INR as security and also track balances in INR.

In addition, the card carries no hidden charges such as currency exchange conversion across POS, ATMs, and eCommerce websites - offering transparency to travellers.

The TripMoney Global card, powered by Visa, can be used across 150+ countries. The card is targeted at international travellers, including the student population, who prefer a combination of lifestyle benefits with advanced digital money management features.

Elaborating on the significance of the card, Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, “As part of our Travel super app vision, we continue to actively invest in building products & solutions with an aim to elevate the overall travelling experience of our customers. TripMoney’s Global card empowers Indian travellers with a safe, transparent, and swift money management solution that can be accessed anytime and from anywhere. We are excited to partner with SBM Bank India and look forward to introducing a new way of managing expenses for Indian outbound travellers."

Commenting on the launch of the card, Neeraj Sinha, Head – Retail & Consumer Banking, SBM Bank India, said, “India is going places – both in terms of the aspirations it carries as well the number of tourists it sends globally. To facilitate a seamless, memorable holiday experience, it is critical to ensure a trusted and secured financial ecosystem – so that the travellers can enjoy the destinations, without worrying about their financial needs. At SBM Bank India, we are elated to join hands with TripMoney to extend a cashless worry-free financial product to global travellers. With the borders opening up, TripMoney Global Card will help travellers open up a world of financial possibilities as well. Further, we now have a burgeoning segment of students studying abroad who are new to credit but have lifestyle aspirations."

Added benefits of the TripMoney Global Card

-To allow travellers to save more and earn rewards when travelling international, cardholders are also entitled to offers on flights, hotels and holidays, along with a chance to avail discounts of up to INR 70,000 on MakeMyTrip and Goibibo.

-Complimentary membership of the invite-only loyalty programs of both the brands, MMT Black and GoTribe is also extended as an add-on to these cardholders.

-The card has been designed with several built-in advanced security features such as instant lock and unlocks through the app - when travelling.

-The app further allows travellers to set transaction limits for multiple payment modes to prevent any fraud, options to locate the nearest ATM booths, view transaction history, raise queries on any transaction and more - in just a few taps.

