Commenting on the launch of the card, Neeraj Sinha, Head – Retail & Consumer Banking, SBM Bank India, said, “India is going places – both in terms of the aspirations it carries as well the number of tourists it sends globally. To facilitate a seamless, memorable holiday experience, it is critical to ensure a trusted and secured financial ecosystem – so that the travellers can enjoy the destinations, without worrying about their financial needs. At SBM Bank India, we are elated to join hands with TripMoney to extend a cashless worry-free financial product to global travellers. With the borders opening up, TripMoney Global Card will help travellers open up a world of financial possibilities as well. Further, we now have a burgeoning segment of students studying abroad who are new to credit but have lifestyle aspirations."