Triton Logistics & Maritime plans to increase turnover to ₹500 cr in 2-3 years

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Triton Logistics & Maritime is aiming to increase its turnover to ₹500 crore from the current ₹150 crore in the next two to three years, its CEO Jitendra Srivastava said on Friday.

"Triton is still in a very early stage. Right now, we're touching around ₹150 crore in turnover. The aim is to scale this up to ₹500 crore in the next two to three years," the CEO said.

The company which specialises in freight forwarding, logistics, and global supply chain management with end-to-end solutions plans to scale up its turnover by investing into a lot of services and solutions, he said.

"Our business plan is focused around two main pillars - geography and industry. On one hand, we are looking at which geographies we want to expand into, on the other hand, we are identifying industries where we can deliver tailored solutions," he explained.

Apart from that, the company is putting a lot of effort into digitalisation and that's a major area where Triton Logistics & Maritime is investing heavily.

"The goal is to stay close to the business and provide solutions that are driven by technology. That's a very significant part of our growth strategy," he said.

There are three to four industries where the company is strategically focused, the CEO said.

"Pharma and healthcare is one of them. Then we are also looking at automotive components and chemicals, both dangerous (DG) and non-dangerous (non-DG)," he said.

The logistics needs of every product and every industry is different, and the company is customising its solutions accordingly.

"The US is one of our strongest and most strategic markets...The Gulf is another strategic region for us," he said. Triton Logistics & Maritime delivers expertise in end-to-end logistics and supply chain services.