British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Friday announced that it has launched its all-new Tiger 900 series in India. The pre-launch bookings for the 2020 Tiger 900 had commenced last month for an initial amount of ₹50,000. The launch of the bike, which was supposed to go on sale earlier this year, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Triumph Tiger 900 Variants and Price

The 2020 Triumph Tiger 900 will be available in India in three variants -- GT, Rally and Rally Pro.

Triumph Tiger 900 GT - ₹13. 7 lakh

Triumph Tiger 900 GT - ₹14. 35 lakh

Triumph Tiger 900 - ₹15.50 lakh

Triumph Tiger 900 Engine

The model is powered by a fresh 900 cc triple engine besides new rider enhancing technology and an aggressive style. Triumph Tiger 900 generates 93.9 bhp of power and 87 nm of torque from its 888cc engine. It will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Triumph Tiger 900 Features

The Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 Rally will have four riding modes -- Rain, Road, Sport and Off-Road. The Tiger 900 Rally Pro will have two additional riding modes in the form of Rider-configurable and Off-Road Pro.

Triumph Tiger 900 accessories

The company said it is also offering over 65 accessories for Tiger 900 model for added comfort, protection and capability, plus new luggage - trekker kit and expedition kit.

The Rally Pro also comes equipped with LED fog lamps, heated rider and pillion seats, My Triumph connectivity system, bi-directional quickshifter and tyre pressure monitoring system.

