Triveni Engineering may have to exit or pay more for Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises: InGovern
Triveni Engineering had made an open offer of ₹262.15 per share for acquiring a controlling stake in SSLE in January
MUMBAI : Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd (TEIL) may have to pay up more for acquiring a controlling stake in Sir Shadi Lal Enterprises (SSLE) than its current open offer, or exit its investment, as transaction at the current price remains unlikely, proxy advisory firm InGovern said in a report on Sunday.