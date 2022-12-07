Triveni Engineering promoter to sell 7% stake1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 10:58 PM IST
- The size of the placement aggregates ₹476 crore at the bottom end of the price range and ₹484.5 crore at the top end.
MUMBAI : The promoter of Triveni Engineering Industries Ltd Dhruv Sawhney will pare his stake in the company through a secondary placement. This will comprise 17 million shares or a 7.03% stake in the company at ₹280-285 apiece, a discount of 3.04-4.75% to the ₹293.95 closing price of the stock on NSE on Wednesday.