Tropicana launches new ad campaign for summer
- The ad film, the company said, aims to engage with the youth in their context, showcasing how unpleasant situations can be turned around by tapping into one’s inner goodness.
NEW DELHI: PepsiCo-backed juice brand Tropicana has launched its new television commercial with the tagline ‘Goodness Jo Dikhti Hai’ to showcase its revamped PET packaging. The ad film, the company said, aims to engage with the youth in their context, showcasing how unpleasant situations can be turned around by tapping into one’s inner goodness.
The film opens with the protagonist and his friend standing on the roadside when a speeding car passes by threateningly. When the friend retorts in anger, the speeding car stops, and a muscular man steps out and moves towards the duo.
The quick-thinking protagonist puzzles the muscular man with funny martial arts poses, ultimately calming him down with Tropicana. The man eventually apologizes for speeding.
Anuj Goyal, associate director for Tropicana and Slice, PepsiCo India, said: “We are all set to unlock additional growth not only for the brand but also the category this summer. We are very excited to launch the new brand campaign for Tropicana that celebrates ‘inner goodness". We are confident the new positioning with this campaign will help this brand strengthen connect with the consumers and continue to build brand loyalty."
The new television commercial will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. According to research firm Statista, in 2016, the market value of the juice beverages industry in India amounted to around ₹162 billion, and was estimated to reach about ₹450 billion in 2021.
