Bengaluru: The deadlock between workers and management of car-maker Toyota Kirloskar Motors Ltd (TKM) continued as both parties are yet to resolve all their differences despite the intervention of the state labour department.

Toyota said that only a few workers had returned to their respective shifts despite the directions by the Karnataka labour department. TKM announced a lock-out on 10 November after worker unrest over the suspension of one employee (Umesh Gowda Alur) over disciplinary grounds.

The company announced a lock-out that further dented its production targets.

The company alleged that a section of workers have continued their "illegal strike".

The company manufactures its Innova, Fortuner and other cars in its Bidadi plant just outside Bengaluru.

The labour department had directed that the company and workers resume operations from 19 November.

Toyota alleged that a few members were 'instigating' other members who want to return to work or those who are already back on the shop floors and taking on the additional burden caused by the strike.

"TKM would like to find a quick resolution to this ongoing situation through mutual trust and respect, and with thorough communication with the members. Unfortunately, the same isn’t being respected or reciprocated by some members who have been vitiating fundamentally expected behavior required for seeking an end to this illegal strike. TKM intends to initiate necessary actions in accordance with the law," Toyota said in a statement on Saturday.

The car-maker, like other businesses in the country that are trying to make up for lost time and business due to the covid-19 induced lockdown. The strike threatened to further delay its attempts to revive sales after almost six months of lockdown.

Meanwhile the workers alleged that the management was being unfair as workers were being denied their basic rights by the company.

"The labour department directed us to return to work and we did. But we wanted to take some time off our shift to communicate how we will continue the strike to other workers. The company denied us half-day leave that is in violation of our 2010 agreement," N.Pradeep, the vice-president of the workers union said on Saturday.

He said that the workers were eager to return to work but the company continued to display disregard for earlier agreements that was adding to tensions on both sides.

