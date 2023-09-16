Troubled Chinese trust company brings in state help
SummaryShadow-banking giant Zhongrong Trust set off alarms last month when it failed to make payments on high-yielding investment products.
HONG KONG: China’s Zhongrong International Trust, a shadow-banking giant whose financial troubles have rattled investors, broke its silence late Friday and said it is working with two state-owned institutions to address its problems.
