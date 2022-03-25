Truce at Zee as Invesco withdraws EGM demand

“Since we announced our intention to requisition, Zee has entered into a merger agreement with Sony. We continue to believe this deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders. We also recognize that, following the merger, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted, which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company," the fund said. “If the merger is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh extraordinary general meeting ," it added.

