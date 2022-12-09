Trucknetic, India’s Uber for Trucks has partnered with DBS Bank as a logistics partner on their BusinessClass platform.
Through this partnership, the company aims to offer comprehensive digital banking, logistics, value-added services and deals to SMEs across across the country.
Trucknetic is India’s first digital platform to book all kinds of trucks, including EVs. It uses advanced technology like AI, ML, and data analytics to provide efficient and cost-effective logistical solutions. Its grander vision is to bring transparency and efficiency in the logistics sector, modernize the operations across the supply chain and contribute to the Ease of Doing Business in India.
Trucknetic’s partnership with DBS Bank for its SME platform will help accelerate its mission to provide world-class, reliable, and cost-effective logistical solutions to small businesses and MSMEs in India.
“This collaboration aims to increase the efficiency and productivity of small businesses decongesting the time-taking physical procedures. The benefit of this platform is available to all the small businesses on the DBS BusinessClass platform," said Trucknetic founder Arham Pratap Jain.
DBS will enable these businesses on its platform to access deals across multiple categories of accounting, financing, legal, logistics and provide a one stop platform to avail such services for their business at a discounted rate.
“We are happy to on-board Trucknetic as our logistics partner, the partnership would provide cost-effective and efficient trucking solutions to the businesses coming on the DBS Bank BusinessClass platform", said Preeti Doshi, AVP, DBS Bank.
With years of expertise in the MSME sector and a highly experienced founding team from the logistics sector, Trucknetic has put together the perfect team to conquer the market.Trucknetic has a network of close to 200,000 fleet owners and 50,000 transporters which roughly translates to over 1 million trucks in their network.
The startup has recently launched its EVOLEV platform to create an entire ecosystem of EV Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Buyers and Users to facilitate faster EV adoption among fleet owners and shippers thereby becoming India’s first digital platform for commercial EV Trucks.
The company has more than 200,000+ downloads on the Trucknetic Carrier application and Trucknetic Shipper application and has moved close to 100,000 metric tonnes of goods.
Trucknetic’s mission is to reduce the wastage of miles without freight to Zero that aligns with the vision of Government of India (GoI) of bringing down the cost of logistics to less than 8% of GDP from current 14% and reduce the carbon footprint to achieve Net Zero by 2070.
