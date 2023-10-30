True North gets 2% in AU Small Finance

Mumbai: Private equity firm True North’s Fund V will pick up around 2% in AU Small Finance Bank after its merger with Fincare Small Finance Bank goes through, the private equity firm’s partner Divya Sehgal said in an interview. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AU Small Finance Bank announced late Sunday it had agreed to acquire Fincare Small Finance Bank for around $529 million in an-all stock deal.

Fincare Small Finance Bank has other investors such as TA Associates, Leapfrog and Tata Capital Financial Services. Indium IV, which is advised by True North, is also an investor, according to the company's DRHP. Cumulatively, investors will get around 9.99% once the deal is approved by the regulator.

Most of the investors own a stake in Fincare Small Fiannce bank through the promoter entity Fincare Business Services Limited.

“78% of this bank shareholding is in Fincare Business Services Limited, which is the promoter of the bank. Our shareholding is in that, so we would have to liquidate that company (in case we want to exit), as AU shares will sit in that company. That will take around 12 to 24 months, and some of us may want to stay on as shareholders anyway," Sehgal said. Right now, the plan is to liquidate the promoter entity after the merger closes.

Fincare Small Finance Bank secured a Sebi approval for its IPO in September. It was planning to raise ₹625 crore via a primary fund issue. While Fincare still has the option to list till September 2024, should the merger process be called off, investors are keen to see the deal go through, Sehgal said.

"Investors wanted to put in ₹700 crore in the company, because we don't know how long the approval process can take. The business may need capital, and we want the business to maintain its momentum. And the business was planning to raise ₹625 crore through the IPO. So, this is roughly the same amount," Sehgal said.

While an IPO by itself is a good idea, Sehgal noted that small finance banks have struggled to get a strong investor response in the market.

"In itself, an IPO is not a liquidity event. That is a process in the journey of the organisation. Through this mode, we achieve that, if listing was an objective," Sehgal said.

Sehgal said that True North has been involved with Fincare since 2010, when the business was around ₹200 crore. Now it is a ₹12000 crore business. “The business has grown 60X, and through that we have seen four industry shocks," he said. With AU, Fincare stands a chance of being part of a larger balance sheet and access to cheaper capital, he said.

True North has created multiple exit events in the last month. On Monday, Care Hospitals acquired a majority stake in Kims Health for around $400 million, a person familiar with the deal said. True North, which owned 61% stake in Kims Health would be exiting the company, the company statement said. Last month, True North sold a partial stake in Niva Bupa Health Insurance for ₹2700 crore ($362 million).

