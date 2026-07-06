Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

True North cashes out $2 billion for investors as PE firms step up exits

Mansi Verma
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Satish Chander, partner at True North.
Satish Chander, partner at True North.
Summary

This comes on the back of exits for True North from portfolio firms like FedFina, Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance. 

Gift this article

Amid mounting pressure on private equity firms to return cash to investors rather than rely on paper gains, True North has stepped up exits from its older funds, returning nearly $2 billion to its limited partners (LPs) over the past three years, a senior executive told Mint.

Amid mounting pressure on private equity firms to return cash to investors rather than rely on paper gains, True North has stepped up exits from its older funds, returning nearly $2 billion to its limited partners (LPs) over the past three years, a senior executive told Mint.

“For the longest time, LPs have invested significantly in India and taken meaningful positions. But they have always been concerned about the exit environment in India," Satish Chander, partner at True North, told Mint. “So, DPI or distributed to paid-in capital has been a very strong area of focus for us across our firm.”

“For the longest time, LPs have invested significantly in India and taken meaningful positions. But they have always been concerned about the exit environment in India," Satish Chander, partner at True North, told Mint. “So, DPI or distributed to paid-in capital has been a very strong area of focus for us across our firm.”

DPI measures the actual cash returned to investors, or LPs, relative to the capital they have contributed, making it a more meaningful gauge of realized returns than paper gains. The metric has come into sharper focus as domestic and global institutional investors become increasingly selective, trimming exposure to fund managers that have struggled to deliver exits while evaluating commitments to their next funds.

Also Read | Fluence deal signals Honasa’s pivot towards health-beauty convergence

The firm's latest exit came in May, when it sold its remaining 7% stake in Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) to Nomura India Equity Fund for 385 crore. Over the past two years, True North has also monetized investments in Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance through IPOs, and public market transactions.

“We have executed strategic transactions, sponsor-to-sponsor transactions and public-market exits. We have actively pursued all available exit routes,” said Chander.

More exits are in the pipeline. Last month, Mint reported that True North is looking to sell its over-decade-old stake in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals as the company prepares to raise $250-300 million in a fresh funding round.

The private equity firm is also awaiting final approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for Warburg Pincus’s acquisition of its stake in pharmaceutical and formulations maker Integrace Health.

True North is also raising its second private credit fund, a vertical which began in 2021 with a sector-agnostic focus. Led by former head of credit at KKR Kapil Singhal, True North’s first private credit fund of 2,000 crore has been fully deployed. To be sure, the two verticals while housed under True North, operate separately from each other.

The focus on distributions mirrors a broader trend across India's private equity industry. In August last year, Mint reported that 360 ONE Asset has returned $2.1 billion to its limited partners through recent exits, citing its chief investment officer and head of VC & PE business Sameer Nath.

True North has raised seven separate investment funds with a combined corpus exceeding $3 billion, including co-investments. It began raising its seventh fund in 2021.

Founded in 1999, private equity firm True North, formerly known as India Value Fund Advisors, invests almost 90% of its corpus in mid-sized profitable businesses in identified focus areas of consumer, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and technology products and services.

Also Read | Zydus Wellness sees more of price-led growth as costs surge

Healthcare focus

Chander, who leads investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector for True North, believes the sector will remain healthy, with quality assets continuing to attract both IPO and strategic interest, although investors have become far more selective on pricing. "It is really a two-speed IPO market. Some companies can price successfully, while others face significant resistance on valuation," he said.

The private equity player is also actively looking to deploy capital from its seventh PE fund. Chander said single speciality healthcare, consumable medical devices, and pharma manufacturing, among other areas is where the firm is looking to deploy within this focus sector.

“Although the China+1 opportunity has taken longer than many expected to materialise, we continue to believe it is a strong long-term driver for Indian pharma manufacturers to gain market share from China. We have been investing behind this theme for almost a decade, well before covid,” said Chander.

“Multispecialty hospitals have become highly consolidated and assets have become expensive. There are very few remaining large assets and the smaller ones are too small to move the needle," he added. “Medical devices is another area of interest—not equipment businesses but consumable devices that generate recurring demand."

Also Read | SBI Funds, Manipal Health to boost IPO pipeline for second half of 2026
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTrue North cashes out $2 billion for investors as PE firms step up exits

True North cashes out $2 billion for investors as PE firms step up exits

Mansi Verma
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 11:17 AM IST
Satish Chander, partner at True North.
Satish Chander, partner at True North.
Summary

This comes on the back of exits for True North from portfolio firms like FedFina, Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance. 

Gift this article

Amid mounting pressure on private equity firms to return cash to investors rather than rely on paper gains, True North has stepped up exits from its older funds, returning nearly $2 billion to its limited partners (LPs) over the past three years, a senior executive told Mint.

Amid mounting pressure on private equity firms to return cash to investors rather than rely on paper gains, True North has stepped up exits from its older funds, returning nearly $2 billion to its limited partners (LPs) over the past three years, a senior executive told Mint.

“For the longest time, LPs have invested significantly in India and taken meaningful positions. But they have always been concerned about the exit environment in India," Satish Chander, partner at True North, told Mint. “So, DPI or distributed to paid-in capital has been a very strong area of focus for us across our firm.”

“For the longest time, LPs have invested significantly in India and taken meaningful positions. But they have always been concerned about the exit environment in India," Satish Chander, partner at True North, told Mint. “So, DPI or distributed to paid-in capital has been a very strong area of focus for us across our firm.”

DPI measures the actual cash returned to investors, or LPs, relative to the capital they have contributed, making it a more meaningful gauge of realized returns than paper gains. The metric has come into sharper focus as domestic and global institutional investors become increasingly selective, trimming exposure to fund managers that have struggled to deliver exits while evaluating commitments to their next funds.

Also Read | Fluence deal signals Honasa’s pivot towards health-beauty convergence

The firm's latest exit came in May, when it sold its remaining 7% stake in Fedbank Financial Services (FedFina) to Nomura India Equity Fund for 385 crore. Over the past two years, True North has also monetized investments in Niva Bupa, Biocon Biologics, Infinity Fincorp Solutions, Zydus Wellness and Home First Finance through IPOs, and public market transactions.

“We have executed strategic transactions, sponsor-to-sponsor transactions and public-market exits. We have actively pursued all available exit routes,” said Chander.

More exits are in the pipeline. Last month, Mint reported that True North is looking to sell its over-decade-old stake in Bengaluru-based maternal and child healthcare chain Cloudnine Hospitals as the company prepares to raise $250-300 million in a fresh funding round.

The private equity firm is also awaiting final approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for Warburg Pincus’s acquisition of its stake in pharmaceutical and formulations maker Integrace Health.

True North is also raising its second private credit fund, a vertical which began in 2021 with a sector-agnostic focus. Led by former head of credit at KKR Kapil Singhal, True North’s first private credit fund of 2,000 crore has been fully deployed. To be sure, the two verticals while housed under True North, operate separately from each other.

The focus on distributions mirrors a broader trend across India's private equity industry. In August last year, Mint reported that 360 ONE Asset has returned $2.1 billion to its limited partners through recent exits, citing its chief investment officer and head of VC & PE business Sameer Nath.

True North has raised seven separate investment funds with a combined corpus exceeding $3 billion, including co-investments. It began raising its seventh fund in 2021.

Founded in 1999, private equity firm True North, formerly known as India Value Fund Advisors, invests almost 90% of its corpus in mid-sized profitable businesses in identified focus areas of consumer, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and technology products and services.

Also Read | Zydus Wellness sees more of price-led growth as costs surge

Healthcare focus

Chander, who leads investments in the healthcare and life sciences sector for True North, believes the sector will remain healthy, with quality assets continuing to attract both IPO and strategic interest, although investors have become far more selective on pricing. "It is really a two-speed IPO market. Some companies can price successfully, while others face significant resistance on valuation," he said.

The private equity player is also actively looking to deploy capital from its seventh PE fund. Chander said single speciality healthcare, consumable medical devices, and pharma manufacturing, among other areas is where the firm is looking to deploy within this focus sector.

“Although the China+1 opportunity has taken longer than many expected to materialise, we continue to believe it is a strong long-term driver for Indian pharma manufacturers to gain market share from China. We have been investing behind this theme for almost a decade, well before covid,” said Chander.

“Multispecialty hospitals have become highly consolidated and assets have become expensive. There are very few remaining large assets and the smaller ones are too small to move the needle," he added. “Medical devices is another area of interest—not equipment businesses but consumable devices that generate recurring demand."

Also Read | SBI Funds, Manipal Health to boost IPO pipeline for second half of 2026
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTrue North cashes out $2 billion for investors as PE firms step up exits
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP