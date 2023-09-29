True North sells 20% stake in Niva Bupa, aims for ₹1,100 cr raise
The equity fund company is also looking at raising around ₹1,100 crore in primary capital that will value it at a post-money valuation of ₹12,600 crore
Mumbai: Homegrown private equity fund True North has sold 20% of its stake for around ₹2700 crore in Niva Bupa, a general insurance company, to its joint venture partner Bupa, an international healthcare company headquartered in the UK.
