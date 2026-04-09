The owners of ACT Fibernet have decided to sell the company for around $1 billion, three people familiar with the development said, five years after a failed deal to sell the broadband internet provider.
Exclusive: True North, TA revive plan to sell ACT Fibernet in $1 bn deal
SummaryFive years ago, Swiss firm Partners Group had agreed to buy ACT Fibernet at an enterprise value of around $1.2 billion. But the deal fell through. Will it be second time lucky for ACT owners True North and TA Associates?
The owners of ACT Fibernet have decided to sell the company for around $1 billion, three people familiar with the development said, five years after a failed deal to sell the broadband internet provider.
About the Author
Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.
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