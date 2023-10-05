True North to invest $75 million in US-based IT firm iLink.

New Delhi: Private equity firm True North on Thursday said that it has inked a partnership with iLink Digital to invest up to $75 million over 12 months for a minority stake. The deal is being facilitated through True North's Fund VI, the company said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“iLink Digital perfectly reflects our fundamental approach to investing in digital product engineering companies," Prasad Thrikutam, partner, True North, said. “iLink, from its inception, has built deep technology expertise by carefully curating and nurturing deep partnerships with leading tech platforms, delivering exceptional value to its global clients."

iLink a US-based, global provider of next-generation digital transformation solutions, was founded by Indian-origin entrepreneurs Sree Balaji and Shridhar Mahadevan in 2002. The firm has a 2,500-strong consulting and digital engineering staff across 18 offices in eight countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This marks True North's third investment in the technology sector. “It further underlines True North’s optimism about the prospects of the IT services industry and its drive to build the next generation of globally respected IT service companies," the statement added.

The digital technology firm has been providing consulting and technology solutions services for several Fortune 1000 clients. It holds strong affiliated partnerships with enterprise technology majors like Microsoft, Salesforce, AWS, UiPath, Outsystems, Databricks, Confluent, among others.

The IT services firm said that it will be utilising the proceeds from the investment to drive its M&A agenda which is aimed at enhancing its deep domain and technology expertise. A portion of the proceeds will also be used towards initiatives aimed at furthering iLink’s engagement with its two main pillars of growth - employees and clients, the statement added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We arrived at this decision to partner with True North after a careful evaluation process involving multiple parties and we believe that True North is ideally positioned to help us in the next phase of our journey. Their deep knowledge of the technology sector, efforts to assist companies with M&A, and their ability to help us with our long-term objective of launching a successful IPO in the Indian public markets in the coming years were decisive factors in our decision," said Sree Balaji, CEO of iLink Digital.

Lincoln International acted as the financial advisor to iLink Digital for this capital-raise process. The other two portfolio bets from True North’s sixth fund are from Accion Labs and Quest Global.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!