Truecaller bullish on India's biz prospects; sees data protection law positively

For TrueCaller, India is the largest market with more than 220 million active users. India accounts for approximately 70% of Truecaller’s active user base of 300 million around the world. Further, the country holds a big chunk of its workforce.
Smartphone application, TrueCaller is bullish about Indian business prospects. The Swedish-based company does not see any challenge or impact on its growth and business model due to the country's upcoming data protection law. Instead, the company emphasized continuing to be fully compliant with Indian regulations.
Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-Founder at TrueCaller in an interview reported by PTI said that the company is and will continue to be fully compliant with Indian regulations, including data protection law as and when it is in place.
The CEO stated that TrueCaller sees the proposed data protection law "positively", pointing out that it has pro-actively opted for localisation way back in the year 2018.
When questioned about the impact of data protection law on TrueCaller's growth trajectory in India or any challenges considering the stringent privacy and consent clauses, the CEO ensured that the company does not see it as the 'biggest challenge'.
Mamedi in the interview said, "We don’t believe so. I think the biggest challenge for companies will be how to localise, move all servers and infrastructure to India. We did it in 2018."
Explaining about TrueCaller's localisation move, the CEO stated that the prime driver was "experience" and another reason was that "since we are in the business of trust, for us it felt like an addition to that…That we are having the data closer to you is the stance we took as a company as well."
TrueCaller is the go-to app for Caller ID and spam blocking.
Currently, TrueCaller has over 300 million active users, while 500 million app iinstallations and 10 billion spam calls identified and blocked worldwide.
