BENGALURU: Four years after launching the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments in India, caller ID application Truecaller will suspend the service for its users starting 8 March.

The spam-blocking app was running the UPI service under the name Truecaller Pay in the country. The decision to stop the service is part of its strategy to focus on its core offerings, including communication and safety, a company spokesperson told Mint.

"As per guidance we got from regulators, we have given two weeks' notice to users," Truecaller said.

While the payment platform will not be able to onboard new UPI users, there is a possibility that Truecaller Pay could continue in integration with other UPI partners on its app. The company, however, is yet to take a decision on that.

“We have identified several other opportunities where we believe we are uniquely positioned to serve the community. The potential impact of such investment would be significantly higher compared to that of payments where many companies are already contributing. To summarise, this is a strategic decision to deprioritize payments, and focus on products and solutions that can help create significantly more impact in areas like communication, trust and safety," said the spokesperson.

At its peak, in the middle of 2020, Truecaller Pay had close to 20 million registered UPI users, and offered services such as bill payments through its banking partners ICICI Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Truecaller also said the discontinuation of its UPI service will not have any impact on its lending operations, with the platform distributing credit in partnership with various non-bank financial companies.

At present, Truecaller has more than 200 million monthly active users in the country, and close to 1,20,000 premium customers.

In March, Truecaller had launched a personal safety app called Guardians, which allowed Indian users to share their location with family, friends, and authorities on their phone contact list. On pressing the emergency button within the app, guardian contacts, added by the user, in the vicinity are alerted of the user’s exact location.

According to cybersecurity researcher and CEO of PingSafe AI, Anand Prakash, Guardians had a major bug in the app’s ‘Log in with Truecaller API’, allowing attackers to log into the victim's Guardians account by just using their phone number.

“Once the attacker has successfully logged in, they can track all your family member's locations. The application also leaked the victim's account details such as date of birth, profile picture, and emergency contact details. It also allowed an attacker to add more family members to the account once the account is taken over. Truecaller was quick in fixing the reported vulnerability within a few hours," read the PingSafe AI blog.

Truecaller has assured that the issue has since been fixed.

“In this case, the issue pointed out by Anand was due to a development configuration being rolled out by mistake during the launch phase. Our engineers were already rolling out a fix at the time of his submission to ensure user safety. We routinely conduct extensive testing to make sure our users are safe and their data secured, however, we would also like to thank Anand for reaching out proactively," said the Truecaller spokesperson.

In 2019, Truecaller Pay faced an API bug which resulted in UPI profiles being created for some users, without their consent. The company had then said the bug affected less than 1% of its Indian monthly active user base and was fixed immediately.

