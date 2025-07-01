Trump Blasts AT&T for Poor Network Performance During Call

US President Donald Trump blasted AT&T Inc. for poor network performance during a conference call he was holding with faith leaders on Monday.

“I apologize for the long wait on the Faith Leaders Conference Call,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “AT&T ought to get its act together.” He said he may have to reschedule the call but would “use another carrier the next time.”

Trump also called for the head of AT&T, “whoever that may be” to personally get involved, referring to Chief Executive Officer John Stankey. The president said he had “tens of thousands of people on the line,” and that AT&T is “totally unable to make their equipment work properly.”

AT&T, one of the biggest telecommunications companies in the US, said in a social media post that it has reached out to the White House and is “working to quickly understand and assess the situation.”

AT&T and Lumen Technologies Inc. are the two vendors that have contracts with the White House to provide teleconferencing and other telecommunications services. Since the start of the contract in fiscal 2020, AT&T has brought in $1.7 million in obligations from the White House, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Government.

Earlier this year, AT&T said it would begin crediting customers for internet outages and long wait times in an effort to appease users after a string of disruptions last year. For example, in February 2024 AT&T reported an outage that knocked out coverage for hundreds of thousands of people and prompted an investigation by the FBI. The company later offered a $5 credit to affected customers.

