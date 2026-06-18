Trump confirms Apple-Intel partnership to make chips: Will it affect smartphone prices?

US President Donald Trump confirmed that Apple is going to partner with Intel to design and manufacture its chips in the United States -- a move that would offer a secondary option beyond longtime partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

This raises speculations about the possible impact of the deal, especially on Apple products, even as Tim Cook, Apple's outgoing chief executive, said recently that price increases were "unavoidable" as the situation around memory chips had become "unsustainable".

As the AI and advanced computing race accelerates, the semiconductor battle is entering an entirely new era, with several reports hinting at memory chip supply shortages that could make electronic devices more expensive.

Memory chips are essential components in smart devices like mobile phones, but the boom in artificial intelligence (AI) has driven up their prices in recent months, BBC reported.

In addition to rising AI demand, the war in Iran has also disrupted the global supply of helium, a gas crucial in making semiconductors, adding to the cost of computer chips.

The average selling price of smartphones globally is expected to rise by around 20% in 2026 to an all-time high, according to research firm Omdia.

Omdia's smartphone market analyst Chiew Le Xuan told the BBC that Apple's new phones are likely to cost up to $150 more than the iPhone 17s, as the firm is expected to upgrade their specifications to support new AI features.

Many claimed on social media that the Apple-Intel partnership could also impact pricing, supply timelines, and the competitive dynamics of the AI and consumer device markets.

Trump announces Appel-Intel deal Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, saying that it is not just important to design chips but to build them locally as well.

He said that the US helped Intel by buying 10 per cent equity in the chip maker and the company's overall valuation has gone up to USD600 billion from USD100 billion earlier.

Consequently, the US government's stake has risen to over USD60 billion in just nine months.

"Apple has agreed to work with Intel to design and build its Chips in America. We decided to help Intel in exchange for 10% of their shares. Is that too much or, too little?," Trump wrote on TRUTH Social.

Tim Cook on price rise In an interview with the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Tim Cook did not say when prices would rise or which products would be affected.

It is also unclear whether the price hikes will affect the iPhone 18, which is expected to be launched in September.

"We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us, and we've been trying to shield our customers from the increases, but the situation has become unsustainable," Cook told the WSJ.

"There's less supply at a time when consumers want devices and the memory guys are passing along huge price increases," said Cook, who is due to be replaced by John Ternus as Apple's CEO in September after 15 years in the role.

"We definitely need memory pricing and supply to return to reasonable levels for consumer products. That's the bottom line," he added.

The development signals a strategic shift toward a more diversified and domestic-foundry-enabled supply chain for Apple, while Intel aims to strengthen its foothold in contract manufacturing, experts say.

A partnership with Intel helps Apple diversify its manufacturing base as it seeks additional chip capacity.

The iPhone maker relies heavily ​on TSMC, whose advanced production ​lines are in ⁠high demand from AI chipmakers such as Nvidia and AMD.

Who will manufacture Apple’s chips now? Reports had earlier claimed that intel will join TSMC in the manufacturing of certain chips for Apple devices.

Apple is not entirely transitioning but is diversifying its supplier base to mitigate supply chain risks, enhance negotiating power, and secure domestic manufacturing capabilities at Intel’s US facilities, the report added.

What does the deal mean for Apple and Intel? An agreement with Intel provides Apple with an alternative, ending Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s monopoly since Apple ventured into chip design.

The Apple agreement would also be a major win for Intel, which has struggled for years to keep pace with rivals and has been working to attract major customers to its foundry business, UpStox reported.

The impact on supply chain, cost: What people are saying on social media?

Jean-Pierre Palomba-Marin from Palomba Consulting Group Telegram Channel (Think Thank) had said in a LinkedIn post that the TSMC’s operations are primarily located in Taiwan, which is at risk of a China invasion that could potentially disrupt the flow of chips.

"AI chip demand has also taken up an increasing portion of TSMC’s chipmaking capacity," he added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Zayed AlHemairy, a distinguished expert in Blockchain, Project Management, NGOs, Innovation, and IT, had earlier said Intel partnering with Apple could mean:

• Reduced dependence on a single supplier.

• Stronger competition in the chip manufacturing market.

• Intel’s return to the global semiconductor race.

• A major shift in global tech supply chains.

Others on LinkedIn had also said, “This move could impact Apple’s supply chain resilience, cost dynamics, and speed to market across devices.”