Home >Companies >News >ByteDance: Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok's Chinese owner
In this photo illustration, the social media application logo, TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone on an American flag background.

ByteDance: Trump issues order to ban transactions with TikTok's Chinese owner

1 min read . 07:24 AM IST Reuters

The United States 'must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security,' Trump said in the order

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an executive order banning any transactions with ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns the video-sharing app TikTok, starting in 45 days.

The app may be used for disinformation campaigns that benefit the Chinese Communist Party and the United States "must take aggressive action against the owners of TikTok to protect our national security," Trump said in the order. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.