Trump Mocks Goldman CEO, Says Bank Made Bad Call on Tariffs

President Donald Trump assailed Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chief Executive Officer David Solomon, saying the bank made a “bad prediction” about the impact of Trump’s sweeping tariff agenda on markets and consumer costs.

“David Solomon and Goldman Sachs refuse to give credit where credit is due,” the president said on his social-media platform Tuesday. “They made a bad prediction a long time ago on both the Market repercussion and the Tariffs themselves, and they were wrong, just like they are wrong about so much else.”

Trump didn’t specify why he was upset with the bank, but his remarks follow a research note Sunday by Goldman economists that said the impact of the president’s tariffs on consumer prices was just starting to be felt.

Consumers in the US have absorbed an estimated 22% of tariff costs through June, but their share will rise to 67% if the latest tariffs follow the pattern of levies in previous years, according to a note by researchers led by Jan Hatzius, the bank’s chief economist.

“I think that David should go out and get himself a new Economist or, maybe, he ought to just focus on being a DJ, and not bother running a major Financial Institution,” Trump added in his post, referencing Solomon’s hobby as a disc jockey, which he put on pause after earlier criticism over his handling of the bank’s strategy.

A spokesperson for Goldman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The latest broadside follows Trump’s criticisms of some of Wall Street’s biggest lenders, accusing them of debanking clients for political reasons. The president has publicly lambasted JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. with claims they’ve refused clients on such grounds, allegations the banks deny. Despite those tensions, the sector stands to benefit more broadly from the president’s deregulation agenda and expectations for lower capital requirements.

It’s also been less than two weeks since the president met with Solomon at the White House to discuss his bank’s potential role in plans for an initial public offering of government-held mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The president’s post came after data released earlier Tuesday showed underlying inflation picked up in July, though prices of goods rose at a more muted pace, tempering concerns about tariff-driven price pressures and raising expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in September.

With assistance from Katherine Doherty.

