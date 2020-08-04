Trump’s TikTok assault opens new front in tech war with China

Worryingly for Beijing, it’s unclear where the U.S. would draw the line given the extent to which data is essential for companies these days. While Washington’s curbs against Huawei may have some grounds in terms of national security, the argument for banning TikTok is “very weak," according to Yik Chan Chin, who researches global media and communications policy at the Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, a city near Shanghai.