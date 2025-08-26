Trump Says Cracker Barrel Should Restore Old Logo After Backlash

President Donald Trump said Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. should go back to its old logo after facing blowback for its new design.

In addition to restoring the previous logo, which features an “old timer” leaning against a barrel, the restaurant chain should “admit a mistake based on customer response , and manage the company better than ever before,” Trump said Tuesday on a post on Truth Social. “They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right.”

Cracker Barrel stock jumped as much as 6.3% following the post. The shares sank last week after posts flooded social media chastising the logo change, which only included the words Cracker Barrel. Critics said the new logo stripped the chain of its history and character.

In a recent statement, Cracker Barrel said the “old timer,” known as Uncle Herschel, would remain on the menu, on road signs and featured inside stores. But the company acknowledged it could have approached the changes differently.

“We could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be,” the company said.

The rebrand is part of a broader turnaround, led by Chief Executive Officer Julie Felss Masino, that also includes store remodels and an updated menu as the chain seeks to reverse declining diner traffic.

Cracker Barrel didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

It’s not the first time Trump has waded into commentary around a consumer company this summer. He recently posted on Truth Social supporting an ad by American Eagle Outfitters Inc. featuring actress Sydney Sweeney that had been criticized for what some saw as references to eugenics. The president eventual weighed in calling the spot the “HOTTEST ad out there,” causing American Eagle shares to jump.

With assistance from Lily Meier and Janet Freund.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.