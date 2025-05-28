Trump Says Fannie Mae to Keep US Guarantee as Public Firm

President Donald Trump says that the government would retain guarantees and an oversight role over Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac even as he pursues a public offering for the mortgage giants.

“I am working on TAKING THESE AMAZING COMPANIES PUBLIC, but I want to be clear, the US Government will keep its implicit GUARANTEES, and I will stay strong in my position on overseeing them as President,” Trump wrote Tuesday night in a post on his Truth Social platform.

The companies, which play a crucial role in the market for mortgage-backed securities, have been under government conservatorship since the 2008 financial crisis. Fannie and Freddie have both returned to steady profitability, with earnings being retained. Shares of both surged last week when Trump said he was considering a public offering.

Hedge funds and other investors have called for the government to release the two entities from conservatorship, which could provide a windfall for shareholders — including the government itself.

Yet critics have argued that any such decision comes with some risks, especially over how much of a government guarantee Fannie and Freddie would still have. Given that both entities are overseen by the government, their bonds are seen as among the safest, bolstering the market for mortgage-backed securities.

Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency that oversees Freddie and Fannie, said in February that any effort to release the entities must be “carefully planned” to make sure the housing market remains safe without pressure on mortgage rates.

