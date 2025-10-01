Trump Says His Administration ‘Reached a Deal’ With Harvard

President Donald Trump told reporters his administration had “reached a deal with Harvard” on Tuesday, in what would potentially defuse one of the highest-profile fights between his administration and US education.

“All you have to do is paper it,” Trump said to Education Secretary Linda McMahon during an executive order signing Tuesday in the Oval office. “It’ll be great,” he said, without providing additional details.

Harvard didn’t immediately respond to requests to comment.

Harvard and the administration have been locked in a months-long standoff over federal funding to the Ivy League institution. While Trump initially accused Harvard of failing to tackle antisemitism on campus following Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel, the fight broadened to include allegations of political bias, scrutiny of its ties to China and opposition to diversity efforts.

Harvard this month scored a significant legal victory when a judge said the government violated the university’s free speech rights by cutting off more than $2 billion in research funding.

Even as the two sides negotiated over a settlement, the White House has ramped up the pressure on the university.

On Monday, the US Department of Health and Human Services said it was referring Harvard for administrative suspension and debarment proceedings, a move that would exclude the school from entering into contracts with all government agencies or receiving any federal funding, including research grants and student aid.

The move comes just over a week after $46 million in previously frozen federal grants had begun flowing back to the Ivy League university from HHS, after a district judge ruled earlier this month that the Trump administration’s suspension of funding was illegal. The administration said it would appeal that ruling.

Trump’s assault on the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based school sparked a national debate about academic freedom, ideological diversity on campuses, the use of race in admissions and hiring and the role of government in supporting higher education and research.

