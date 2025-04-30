Trump tariffs could cost Sona Comstar 3% of annual revenue, company says
SummaryIn the financial year ended 31 March, the company's revenue rose 12% to ₹3,555 crore. Of this, about two-fifths, or ₹1,422 crore, came from United States market. New profit grew 16% to ₹601 crore. Going by the company’s estimate, the annual revenue loss would be about ₹106 crore.
Auto components maker Sona Comstar said on Wednesday that it can lose about 3% of its annual revenue due to business loss from the impact of Trump tariffs, becoming perhaps the first Indian company to quantify the loss from the sweeping import taxes levied by the US president.