Trump threatens 200% tariffs on generic drugs in 2028, wants manufacturing to move to US

US President Donald Trump has announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines that will escalate duties to 200% by 2029 if foreign manufacturers—led by India’s multi-billion-dollar pharma industry—fail to shift production to American soil in two years.
The US will impose 100% tariffs on generic drugs after two years and increase this to 200% after another year, Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, over a year after he first proposed tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The aim is to “reshore” generic drug production to the US, with a “penalty” on companies that don’t build capacity in the stated period, he said.
Stocks of top Indian drugmakers tumbled in early trade on Wednesday. Cipla traded 1.64% lower at ₹1,409.10, Dr Reddy's Laboratories dropped 1.25% to ₹1,191.50, Lupin fell 2.97% to ₹2,439.80 and Aurobindo Pharma declined 3.13% to ₹1,531 as of 11:00 am on the National Stock Exchange. The Nifty Pharma index was down 1.04%.