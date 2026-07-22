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Trump threatens 200% tariffs on generic drugs in 2028, wants manufacturing to move to US

Jessica Jani
4 min read22 Jul 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India.
Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India.
Summary

Although Indian pharma stocks fell in early trade, analysts called it a “kneejerk reaction” driven by the ambiguity of the announcement and its uncertain timeline.

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US President Donald Trump has announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines that will escalate duties to 200% by 2029 if foreign manufacturers—led by India’s multi-billion-dollar pharma industry—fail to shift production to American soil in two years.

US President Donald Trump has announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines that will escalate duties to 200% by 2029 if foreign manufacturers—led by India’s multi-billion-dollar pharma industry—fail to shift production to American soil in two years.

The US will impose 100% tariffs on generic drugs after two years and increase this to 200% after another year, Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, over a year after he first proposed tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The aim is to “reshore” generic drug production to the US, with a “penalty” on companies that don’t build capacity in the stated period, he said.

The US will impose 100% tariffs on generic drugs after two years and increase this to 200% after another year, Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, over a year after he first proposed tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The aim is to “reshore” generic drug production to the US, with a “penalty” on companies that don’t build capacity in the stated period, he said.

Stocks of top Indian drugmakers tumbled in early trade on Wednesday. Cipla traded 1.64% lower at 1,409.10, Dr Reddy's Laboratories dropped 1.25% to 1,191.50, Lupin fell 2.97% to 2,439.80 and Aurobindo Pharma declined 3.13% to 1,531 as of 11:00 am on the National Stock Exchange. The Nifty Pharma index was down 1.04%.

Analysts characterized the stock reaction, especially among large-cap generic players, as a “kneejerk reaction” driven by the ambiguity of the announcement and its uncertain timeline. Some called Trump’s plan unviable and difficult to implement.

Also Read | India bets ₹10,000 crore on a leap from generic drugs to biologics

“Practically speaking, bringing generic manufacturing to the US is very difficult,” said Shrikant Akolkar, a pharma analyst at Nuvama. This is because of factors such as constant price erosion, high competition and number of dosage types.

Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India. Building production capacity in the US to meet this level of demand would take decades as the US has lost its edge in low-cost generic manufacturing, Akolkar added.

Economic viability

The concept of outsourcing generic drugs to countries like India is based on a 40-60% lower cost of manufacturing compared to that in the US, Tushar Manudhane, institutional research analyst – healthcare at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said in a note. The proposed tariffs would be levied on all countries supplying generics to the US and not just India, and Indian firms could still retain a competitive advantage.

“Tariff implementation would still fall short and would not lower this advantage of low-cost manufacturing from India,” Manudhane said.

Setting up a manufacturing facility itself would take at least two years, after which plant inspections and product approvals could take another 12 to 15 months. These factors raise doubts about the economic viability of setting up plants in the US for generic drugs, he said.

According to Dr. Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner of Quadria Capital, there will be pressure on Indian pharma companies to onshore in the US as time goes by, whether it's Trump or not, and India’s pharma sector must keep an eye open for it.

Also Read | India tightens drug quality norms with new pharmacopoeia standards

“But to use 2028 as a pressure tactic, quite frankly, that's not possible,” Varma said. “So, our trend now, even in our portfolio companies, is to find some kind of an onshore base and make sure that there is some amount of manufacturing that's taking place. But for the enormity in the volume that we are talking about, of what the US consumes today, it's a long way off.”

Indian pharma exports to the US fell almost 10% to $9.7 billion in FY26. Top firms like Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus, Lupin and Cipla garner between 30% to 50% of their revenue from the US.

While there have been some efforts to increase production in the US, most companies don’t have a meaningful manufacturing footprint in the US.

Options beyond US

Aurobindo Pharma and Senores Pharma, which have invested significantly in setting up plants in the US, could benefit if the proposal pans out, said Akolkar. However, it is unlikely that other companies would allocate capital to reshore manufacturing in the US.

“If at all it does pan out, companies will only look to onshore the high-margin portfolio products to the US,” said Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst at Systematix Group. “For commodity generics, it is not possible to reshore to the US, where very large-volume, high-scale facilities are needed.”

Also Read | HealthKois eyes biotech bets as new drug pipelines expand

If Trump follows through on his words, Indian companies may increase focus on other lucrative markets. Companies have already started investing in other promising markets to derisk from the US.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ Organon acquisition is expected to accelerate its emerging market expansion, unlocking access to China and over 10 other countries where it previously had limited or no footprint. Natco Pharma recently acquired a stake in South Africa’s second-largest drugmaker Adcock Ingram to expand in that market.

Experts also pointed out that Trump’s second term ends in January 2029, further lowering the risk of tariffs actually being imposed.

With inputs from Mansi Verma

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Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTrump threatens 200% tariffs on generic drugs in 2028, wants manufacturing to move to US

Trump threatens 200% tariffs on generic drugs in 2028, wants manufacturing to move to US

Jessica Jani
4 min read22 Jul 2026, 01:19 PM IST
Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India.
Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India.
Summary

Although Indian pharma stocks fell in early trade, analysts called it a “kneejerk reaction” driven by the ambiguity of the announcement and its uncertain timeline.

Gift this article

US President Donald Trump has announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines that will escalate duties to 200% by 2029 if foreign manufacturers—led by India’s multi-billion-dollar pharma industry—fail to shift production to American soil in two years.

US President Donald Trump has announced a phased tariff plan on imported generic medicines that will escalate duties to 200% by 2029 if foreign manufacturers—led by India’s multi-billion-dollar pharma industry—fail to shift production to American soil in two years.

The US will impose 100% tariffs on generic drugs after two years and increase this to 200% after another year, Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, over a year after he first proposed tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The aim is to “reshore” generic drug production to the US, with a “penalty” on companies that don’t build capacity in the stated period, he said.

The US will impose 100% tariffs on generic drugs after two years and increase this to 200% after another year, Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday, over a year after he first proposed tariffs on pharmaceuticals. The aim is to “reshore” generic drug production to the US, with a “penalty” on companies that don’t build capacity in the stated period, he said.

Stocks of top Indian drugmakers tumbled in early trade on Wednesday. Cipla traded 1.64% lower at 1,409.10, Dr Reddy's Laboratories dropped 1.25% to 1,191.50, Lupin fell 2.97% to 2,439.80 and Aurobindo Pharma declined 3.13% to 1,531 as of 11:00 am on the National Stock Exchange. The Nifty Pharma index was down 1.04%.

Analysts characterized the stock reaction, especially among large-cap generic players, as a “kneejerk reaction” driven by the ambiguity of the announcement and its uncertain timeline. Some called Trump’s plan unviable and difficult to implement.

Also Read | India bets ₹10,000 crore on a leap from generic drugs to biologics

“Practically speaking, bringing generic manufacturing to the US is very difficult,” said Shrikant Akolkar, a pharma analyst at Nuvama. This is because of factors such as constant price erosion, high competition and number of dosage types.

Generic drugs account for over 90% of prescriptions by volume in the US, of which almost half originate in India. Building production capacity in the US to meet this level of demand would take decades as the US has lost its edge in low-cost generic manufacturing, Akolkar added.

Economic viability

The concept of outsourcing generic drugs to countries like India is based on a 40-60% lower cost of manufacturing compared to that in the US, Tushar Manudhane, institutional research analyst – healthcare at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said in a note. The proposed tariffs would be levied on all countries supplying generics to the US and not just India, and Indian firms could still retain a competitive advantage.

“Tariff implementation would still fall short and would not lower this advantage of low-cost manufacturing from India,” Manudhane said.

Setting up a manufacturing facility itself would take at least two years, after which plant inspections and product approvals could take another 12 to 15 months. These factors raise doubts about the economic viability of setting up plants in the US for generic drugs, he said.

According to Dr. Amit Varma, co-founder and managing partner of Quadria Capital, there will be pressure on Indian pharma companies to onshore in the US as time goes by, whether it's Trump or not, and India’s pharma sector must keep an eye open for it.

Also Read | India tightens drug quality norms with new pharmacopoeia standards

“But to use 2028 as a pressure tactic, quite frankly, that's not possible,” Varma said. “So, our trend now, even in our portfolio companies, is to find some kind of an onshore base and make sure that there is some amount of manufacturing that's taking place. But for the enormity in the volume that we are talking about, of what the US consumes today, it's a long way off.”

Indian pharma exports to the US fell almost 10% to $9.7 billion in FY26. Top firms like Dr Reddy’s, Aurobindo Pharma, Zydus, Lupin and Cipla garner between 30% to 50% of their revenue from the US.

While there have been some efforts to increase production in the US, most companies don’t have a meaningful manufacturing footprint in the US.

Options beyond US

Aurobindo Pharma and Senores Pharma, which have invested significantly in setting up plants in the US, could benefit if the proposal pans out, said Akolkar. However, it is unlikely that other companies would allocate capital to reshore manufacturing in the US.

“If at all it does pan out, companies will only look to onshore the high-margin portfolio products to the US,” said Vishal Manchanda, a pharma analyst at Systematix Group. “For commodity generics, it is not possible to reshore to the US, where very large-volume, high-scale facilities are needed.”

Also Read | HealthKois eyes biotech bets as new drug pipelines expand

If Trump follows through on his words, Indian companies may increase focus on other lucrative markets. Companies have already started investing in other promising markets to derisk from the US.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries’ Organon acquisition is expected to accelerate its emerging market expansion, unlocking access to China and over 10 other countries where it previously had limited or no footprint. Natco Pharma recently acquired a stake in South Africa’s second-largest drugmaker Adcock Ingram to expand in that market.

Experts also pointed out that Trump’s second term ends in January 2029, further lowering the risk of tariffs actually being imposed.

With inputs from Mansi Verma

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since NovRead more

ember 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsTrump threatens 200% tariffs on generic drugs in 2028, wants manufacturing to move to US
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