Trump tariffs: Why Apple picks China for manufacturing? CEO Tim Cook’s striking reply; ‘It’s not cheap labour…’ | Watch

Trump tariffs: Apple chief executive officer (CEO) Tim Cook has clarified that the American multinational tech bellwether chooses China for manufacturing not because of the South Asian nation's low labour cost but because of its ‘’great tooling skills''. The tech leader's comments assume significance amid the critically escalating trade war between the world's two biggest economies after Donald Trump unleashed tariff hikes across nations after taking charge as the 47th US President in the White House earlier this year.

In a video shared on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Cook explained that tahere is confusion about China. Giving his opinion, Cook said, "The popular conception is that companies come to China because of low labor costs. I'm not sure what part of China they go to, but the truth is China stopped being the low labor cost country years ago.''