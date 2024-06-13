Trump Tells GOP He Plans to Entirely Reverse Biden’s EV Policy
Donald Trump railed against President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policies in a meeting with House Republicans Thursday and said he would undo them if he takes the White House in November, according to lawmakers who attended the private meeting.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump railed against President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policies in a meeting with House Republicans Thursday and said he would undo them if he takes the White House in November, according to lawmakers who attended the private meeting.