Trump to fast-track permitting for 10 mining projects across US

By Ernest Scheyder

April 18 - The White House on Friday said it will fast-track permitting for 10 mining projects across the United States as part of President Donald Trump's push to expand critical minerals production.

The projects - which would supply copper, antimony and other minerals - have been granted FAST-41 status, a federal initiative launched in 2015 to streamline approvals of critical infrastructure. The White House said it will add more projects.

The initial 10 are listed on a U.S. federal website where their permitting progress can be publicly tracked, part of what the Trump administration calls a push for greater transparency and faster permitting.

"This transparency leads to greater accountability, ensuring a more efficient process," the White House said in a statement.

The move boosts a proposed Idaho antimony and gold mine from Perpetua Resources, a proposed Arizona copper mine from Rio Tinto, a proposed Montana copper and silver mine from Hecla Mining, expansion of Albemarle's Nevada lithium mine, an Arkansas direct lithium extraction project from Standard Lithium, and an Alabama metallurgical coal project from Warrior Met Coal, among others. Metallurgical coal is used to make steel.

South32's Hermosa zinc-manganese project in Arizona was fast-tracked by former President Joe Biden, the first mine to receive the FAST-41 treatment.

Trump earlier this week ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on all U.S. critical minerals imports, a major escalation in his dispute with global trade partners and an attempt to pressure industry leader China.