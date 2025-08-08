Trump Urges Intel CEO to Step Down, Calling Him ‘Conflicted’

President Donald Trump urged the chief executive officer of Intel Corp. to resign over what he called conflicts of interest, injecting fresh turmoil at a company already struggling to stem losses and eke out relevance in the artificial intelligence age.

“The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately,” Trump wrote on Truth Social Thursday. “There is no other solution to this problem. Thank you for your attention to this problem!”

He gave no evidence or additional details on exactly what potential conflicts of interest Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan might have.

The post came after Republican Senator Tom Cotton asked the chairman of Intel’s board this week to answer questions about Tan’s ties to China, including investments in the country’s semiconductor companies and others with connections to the country’s military.

In a letter to Frank Yeary, who oversees the chipmaker’s board of directors, Cotton asked about investments Tan made in China before he was picked to run Intel. Cotton also noted specific concerns about Tan’s ties to Cadence Design Systems Inc., a tech company that Tan led for over a decade which sold products to a Chinese military university. The company pleaded guilty in July to violating US export controls by selling hardware and software to China’s National University of Defense Technology.

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems,” Tan said in an emailed statement to Intel employees sent late Thursday. He said he’s always operating within the highest legal and ethical standards. “We are engaging with the Administration to address the matters that have been raised and ensure they have the facts.”

The company had earlier said that Tan and the board were “deeply committed to advancing US national and economic security interests and are making significant investments aligned with the President’s America First agenda.”

“Intel has been manufacturing in America for 56 years,” the company said. “We are continuing to invest billions of dollars in domestic semiconductor R&D and manufacturing, including our new fab in Arizona that will run the most advanced manufacturing process technology in the country, and are the only company investing in leading logic process node development in the US.”

Intel shares fell 3.1% to $19.77 in New York on Thursday, erasing what had been a small gain in 2025.

Though the board has stood by Tan, there have been some disagreements behind the scenes, the Wall Street Journal reported. The CEO has differed with some directors over whether the company should exit the manufacturing business, with Tan looking to keep Intel together, the newspaper said. Tan’s attempts to raise capital and buy an AI company also were opposed by some board members, the Journal said.

Tan, 65, is an industry veteran in technology and venture capital who took the reins at Intel in March following the ouster of his predecessor. The company’s board tapped Tan to turn around the iconic chipmaker because it has fallen far behind rivals in recent years.

“This adds political fire to an already fragile turnaround,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Oscar Hernandez Tejada said. “Calls for his resignation introduce a layer of uncertainty that could complicate execution.”

The Santa Clara, California-based company for decades led the semiconductor market by producing ever-faster chips to power personal computers and servers, but it struggled when computing migrated to smartphones and artificial intelligence grew in importance.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. pioneered the practice of making high-end chips for customers like Nvidia Corp. and Apple Inc., becoming the world’s biggest semiconductor producer, while Nvidia has led the way in the development of AI chips. Intel’s market valuation is now about $87 billion, compared with $4.4 trillion for Nvidia.

Pat Gelsinger, Tan’s predecessor at Intel, had laid out ambitious plans to compete with TSMC in the so-called foundry business. But he struggled to recruit new customers and the board grew frustrated with the slow progress.

The Malaysian-born Tan has vowed to spin off Intel assets that aren’t central to the chipmaker’s mission and create more compelling products. He has pushed a plan to slash jobs and delayed or canceled projects to reduce operating expenses.

Tan’s credentials include a strong track record in his previous role. During his 12 years as CEO of Cadence, which he joined in 2008 when the chip-design software company was struggling, the share price grew more than 3,000%.

“Unfortunately, unlike other tech CEOs, Lip-Bu does not appear to have cultivated the kind of personal relationship with Trump that would help to assuage his ire,” Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon said in a note to clients. It’s possible that Trump is unhappy with Tan lowering Intel’s capital spending and wavering on a push to make cutting-edge processors, he said. “Trump likes winners; we suspect he does not find the failure that has permeated Intel in recent years all that attractive.”

Intel has been a critical piece of Washington’s efforts to rebuild the domestic semiconductor industry. The company had been awarded almost $8 billion from the Chips and Science Act for US investments, including a facility to supply the US military, the most of any company. The money was poised to help Intel build out its factory network, anchored by a gigantic new site in Ohio.

But the Trump administration has been trying to use the Chips Act awards to prod companies into pledging additional investments — a challenge for Intel given its financial constraints. It’s not clear how Tan’s strategy of cutbacks will affect those awards.

Intel announced this year that it was postponing the chipmaking facility in Ohio until at least the 2030s. Wolfe Research managing director Chris Caso said the company’s pullback may be at odds with the Trump administration’s intention of growing US semiconductor production capacity.

Bernie Moreno, a Republican US senator from Ohio who is a close Trump ally, also called for Tan’s resignation, saying on X it was obvious that Intel “failed to meet the commitments it made to the people of Ohio” and pointing to Tan’s alleged “conflicted ties” to the Chinese Communist Party.

Tan has been in the spotlight because of his investments in China before. In 2023, the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party wrote to him to express “serious concern” and request information about his investment company, Walden International, and its activities in the Asian nation.

Meanwhile, foreign chip companies are boosting their investments in the US. TSMC said in March it will invest an additional $100 billion in the country, on top of its earlier pledge of $65 billion. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is also investing in chip fabrication facilities in the US.

Both companies are in line to receive money from the Chips Act, which was passed during the administration of President Joe Biden.

If Tan were to resign, he wouldn’t be the first corporate leader to step down amid clashes with Trump. Former Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner departed in March after Trump and the US Department of Transportation threatened to pull federal funding from major projects that didn’t comply with new mandates. Two months later, Wendy McMahon resigned from her role as CEO of CBS News. She had come under pressure from parent company Paramount Global after Trump sued the broadcaster over an interview it aired of Kamala Harris that he claimed was unfairly edited.

In Tan’s case, the executive is very wealthy and doesn’t need to run Intel, Rasgon said.

“He clearly wants to do what is best for Intel, and we suppose now he will have to ask himself whether or not resigning would best for them, especially with Trump’s crosshairs on his back,” Rasgon said. “But a big part of the reason Lip-Bu was hired was for his expertise and deep industry connections, and it is unclear who would step in should he decide to exit.”

