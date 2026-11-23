US President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency gala returned for a third time, but the event was a far cry from the glitzy gathering that marked its debut in May 2025. With the $TRUMP meme coin plunging to record lows and investor holdings shrinking sharply, this year's dinner was marked by smaller crowds, subdued celebrations and rain-soaked queues outside Trump's golf club.

According to a Reuters report, the private dinner for top holders of Trump's $TRUMP meme coin was held on Sunday at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. While the first gala attracted wealthy crypto investors arriving in luxury sports cars, this year's gathering was considerably more low-key, with significantly less money involved.

Trump defended his support for the cryptocurrency, saying his motivation was to strengthen the United States' economic competitiveness.

“I’m doing it for the United States ... If we don’t do it, China’s going to do it,” Trump told attendees at the event, according to Reuters.

The gala marked the third time Trump had hosted a dinner for leading holders of his meme coin, which once surged to around $75 but has since fallen to a record low of below $1.

$TRUMP investor holdings shrink sharply The decline in the token's value was reflected in the holdings of investors who qualified for Sunday's dinner.

Participants were selected based on their time-weighted holdings of the $TRUMP token between September 30 and November 16. Organisers indicated that 185 crypto wallets met the eligibility criteria, although the contest leaderboard listed only 130 wallets when the competition ended on November 16.

Together, these 130 wallets held just $8.6 million worth of the token, a sharp decline from the $148 million recorded among the listed wallets for the May 2025 gala.

The first dinner attracted 220 wealthy crypto investors, highlighting how dramatically the financial stakes surrounding Trump's meme coin have changed.

The earlier event's biggest token holder was China-born crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who held $18.5 million worth of $TRUMP. Sun, however, was absent from Sunday's gathering.

From luxury sports cars to rain-soaked queues The atmosphere at this year's gala was markedly different from the inaugural event in May 2025.

Sunday's participants stood in the rain while waiting to enter Trump National Golf Club. Attendees described the gathering inside as subdued, in contrast to the spectacle surrounding the first dinner.

In May 2025, contest winners arrived in luxury sports cars, many dressed in tuxedos, while protesters gathered outside the club, chanting and stomping as presidential helicopter Marine One descended.

This time, the celebrations were considerably less extravagant, although guests were served grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut.

They also heard speeches from television personality and investor Kevin O'Leary, known for the show Shark Tank, and former NBA player Tristan Thompson.

VIP reception, gold watches for top holders Despite the subdued atmosphere, the organisers retained exclusive rewards for the biggest investors.

According to the contest website, the top 29 holders were eligible for a VIP reception with Trump and a gift bag containing merchandise associated with the president. The top four participants were also promised an 18-karat gold Trump-branded watch.

However, not everyone who qualified received the promised access.

Morten Christensen, founder of cryptocurrency platform Airdrop Alert, told Reuters that he had qualified among the top 29 with $41,000 in time-weighted $TRUMP holdings.

He said he used a hedging strategy involving buying and selling the token through perpetual futures contracts to avoid losing money.

Despite qualifying, Christensen said he was denied a VIP wristband at the event. He claimed that after approaching several staff members, he was directed to contact customer support.

Christensen also said he was escorted out of the event at around 7 pm for sharing information with the press. He subsequently waited outside in the rain for his sister, who remained inside.

The Trump Meme Coin project and the White House did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Foreign-linked crypto wallets feature prominently An analysis of blockchain data prepared for Reuters by Public Citizen, a nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocacy group, found that more than half of the digital wallets publicly listed on Sunday's contest leaderboard were directly linked to cryptocurrency exchanges that prohibit US-based users.

This indicated that the wallets could be associated with foreign nationals, according to the analysis.

The findings add another dimension to questions surrounding the international investor base of Trump's cryptocurrency venture.

Trump family crypto ventures face mounting losses The decline in the $TRUMP token comes amid a broader fall in the value of other cryptocurrency-linked businesses and investments associated with the Trump family.

According to Reuters' analysis, outside investors in the family's five main crypto and crypto-linked projects have collectively lost more than $5 billion.

However, the ventures have generated substantial earnings for the Trump family itself.

The $TRUMP token alone has earned the family at least $635 million, according to Trump's June financial disclosure statement.