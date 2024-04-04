Trump’s dazzling Truth Social SPAC
SummaryHis social media site lost millions. Then it made him $5 billion in a single day.
America’s career conspiracy theorists floated the notion that Taylor Swift would use her mass clout at the Super Bowl to endorse Joe Biden. Coming off a year of astonishing sales for her music and concerts, and with a net worth estimated at $1.1 billion, Ms. Swift presumably was the world’s greatest celebrity moneymaker, until she dropped to No. 2, displaced by Donald J. Trump.