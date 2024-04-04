Trump’s dazzling Truth Social SPAC

But what will affect the share price of the Trump Media & Technology Group should Mr. Trump reoccupy the White House for four years? Could the company’s value become tied to Mr. Trump’s approval ratings, with that driven by decisions he makes, or is rumored to make, on tariffs, Ukraine, China and Russia? The idea that Mr. Trump would put Truth Social in a trust or behind a firewall makes little sense. Public consumption of his middle-of-the-night Twitter posts were inseparable from his presidency. Truth Social’s upside would turn on Mr. Trump’s ability to drive up the number of his followers with presidential controversies, real or manufactured.