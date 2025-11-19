Trump's ICE raid delays Hyundai's US-based EV plant expansion; automaker predicts 2-3 month hit

US President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration in America has delayed the construction of South Korean automaker Hyundai's electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in Georgia, United States, reported the news agency Bloomberg on Wednesday, 19 November 2025.

The company said that the immigration raid in its facility has delayed the expansion construction by at least two to three months due to the labour shortages and the rising crisis of US tariffs on all Korean imports to America.

According to the agency report, the US federal government has issued an official apology to the automaker for the sudden Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid in its Georgia plant, which delayed the construction operations.

What happened during the ICE raid? US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in September 2025, raided the Hyundai-LG Energy Solution Ltd plant in Georgia, where the federal agents detained 475 workers, mostly Korean, Hyundai Motor Chief Executive Officer (CEO) José Muñoz told the news agency.

Images emerged of ICE detainees who were shackled at their wrists, waist and ankles, which sent waves of shock throughout the industry amid the ongoing diplomatic relations between South Korea and the United States.

Muñoz reportedly received a call from the Governor of Georgia, who told him that someone had made a phone call and ‘made it look like there were illegal immigrants’ working the Georgia plant.

“So, apparently, somebody made a phone call and made it look like there were illegal immigrants. That’s absolutely not the case,” Muñoz told the news agency.

The ICE raid at the facility has exposed risks to Hyundai's billions of dollars invested in the US economy, including to the company's plan for $26 billion investment in the country.

A bad surprise? Muñoz called the raid a “bad surprise” at the sidelines of the New Economy Forum in Singapore, while reiterating that this has not affected Hyundai's commitment to invest their money in the United States. The Hyundai Motor CEO also indicated that the company plans to double down on its expansion plans.

“We cannot simply, because something happened, which is obviously an accident, and you get even apologies from the president of the United States, say this is going to change our plans,” he told the news agency. “We want to maintain our investments in the country. We think in the mid to long term, things are going to get better.”

This raid comes at a time when the automaker is already facing $1.2 billion in tariff costs in the third quarter of 2025. According to the agency report, the company lowered its profit outlook for 2025, while increasing its revenue forecast for the year.

Hyundai CEO Muñoz told the news agency that the company plans to increase its investments in the United States to shield itself from the raging tariffs on imports from South Korea. Muñoz also emphasised on the need to restructure the supply chains by investing into the local markets to boost the company operations in America.