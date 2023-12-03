TSI bags ₹200 cr via credit fund
The capital, raised against convertible securities, will help with TSI’s business expansion initiatives and accelerate its ATM deployment and other payment processing plans
MUMBAI : Piramal Alternatives and CDPQ-backed performing credit fund have agreed to extend a ₹200 crore sum to ATM (automated teller machines) operator Transaction Solutions International (India) Pvt Ltd (TSI) in a structured credit transaction, a top executive said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message